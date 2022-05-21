MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 107 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $29.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,178.16. 2,445,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,535.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,710.38. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,115.93 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,337.74.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.