MQS Management LLC Takes $302,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 328,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

