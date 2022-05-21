MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 905,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after acquiring an additional 128,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 704,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.50 and a beta of 1.33. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,400.00%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

