MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 44.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,099,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 4,574,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,274. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

