Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,065 shares of company stock worth $448,552 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

