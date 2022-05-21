Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

MUSA stock opened at $238.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $126.56 and a 12 month high of $262.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.47.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,934 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,151. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Murphy USA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

