Mustang Bio’s (MBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBIO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

MBIO stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 111.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

