MXC (MXC) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. MXC has a total market cap of $223.55 million and $18.17 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

