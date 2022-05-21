MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $10.97. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 1,470 shares trading hands.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

