Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.22. 39,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 81,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22.

Get Nano One Materials alerts:

Nano One Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.