Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NNOX opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.68. Nano-X Imaging has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

