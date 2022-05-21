Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

NASDAQ NNOX traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,121. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $532.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.