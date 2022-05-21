Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.
NNOX traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 891,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,121. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $532.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Nano-X Imaging (Get Rating)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
