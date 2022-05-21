Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

NNOX traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 891,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,121. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $532.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 327.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging (Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.