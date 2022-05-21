NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on NanoXplore from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:GRA opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.10.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

