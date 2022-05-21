National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$106.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$106.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$101.12.

TSE NA opened at C$92.04 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$87.71 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.22.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.6999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

