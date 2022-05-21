National Bankshares Trims Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Target Price to C$11.25

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Shares of TSE:AYA opened at C$7.51 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.69 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.08. The firm has a market cap of C$788.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.00.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

About Aya Gold & Silver (Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.