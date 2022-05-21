National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.