National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.60.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter.
About National Presto Industries (Get Rating)
National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, and defense products primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense, and Safety. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
