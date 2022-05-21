Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a return on equity of 442.75% and a net margin of 18.69%.

NM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 169,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,851. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 112,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 412,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NM. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Navios Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

