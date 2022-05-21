Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $13.04. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 6,019 shares changing hands.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.
About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)
Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.
