Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.62

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and traded as low as $13.04. Nedbank Group shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 6,019 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nedbank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th.

About Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY)

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

