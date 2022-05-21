Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Trading Up 3%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17. 334,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 319,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.35 million and a PE ratio of 18.89.

Get Nevada Sunrise Gold alerts:

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and lithium minerals. The company's flagship project is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 5 additional leased patents covering an area of 10,280 acres located in White Pine County.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Sunrise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.