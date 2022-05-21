Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Trading Up 3%

Nevada Sunrise Gold Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Rating) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.17. 334,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 319,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.35 million and a PE ratio of 18.89.
Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)
