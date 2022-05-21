Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. 642,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,209. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. Nevro’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $399,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

Nevro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.