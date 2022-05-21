New BitShares Trading Up 5.4% This Week (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 795% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.08 or 0.09976808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 278.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.54 or 0.00503211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,465.24 or 1.84507548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00033934 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008793 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

