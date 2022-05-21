New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Insider Joseph Hartswell Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) insider Joseph Hartswell acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $128,308.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.42 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $42,510,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,976,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,532 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,098,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,087,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after purchasing an additional 654,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,204,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

