New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.87 million.New Relic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.38–$0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.09.

New Relic stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 2,131,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $1,983,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,752 shares of company stock valued at $6,830,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

