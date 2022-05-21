Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.81.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Win Young bought 19,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $68,152.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,465.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 87,702 shares of company stock valued at $311,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $6,025,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 80.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after buying an additional 1,644,986 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,091,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 703,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 27.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 465,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

