Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTC NXHSF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
