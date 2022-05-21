Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTC NXHSF opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water electrolyzers to convert intermittent renewable electric power sources into clean hydrogen. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

