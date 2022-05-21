NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NEX stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.55 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.48 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,075,663 shares of company stock valued at $85,087,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 209,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.