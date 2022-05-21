Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.0730

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $13,756.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,337.36 or 0.99991222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.