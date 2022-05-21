Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and $191,340.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,970.27 or 0.06707088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00236802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016749 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.00651055 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00605209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00068667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,922,264,112 coins and its circulating supply is 9,355,264,112 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

