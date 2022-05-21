Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.87.

NASDAQ APA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,298,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,643. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

