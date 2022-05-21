Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 158.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 481.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.93. 826,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

