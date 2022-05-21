Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 18.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schlumberger by 45.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 20,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,181,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,286,000 after buying an additional 311,317 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,552,336 shares of company stock valued at $226,913,662 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,870,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,040,308. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

