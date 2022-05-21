Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $4.21 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,114,000 after buying an additional 236,403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after buying an additional 29,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,742,000 after buying an additional 74,374 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,933,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.22. 2,779,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.16 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.04.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.