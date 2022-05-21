Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 92.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.29.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $234.50. 1,268,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.78%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

