Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 11,840 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,840 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

DVN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,971,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,440,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.95. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock worth $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

