Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes $1.53 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 23,803,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,835,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

