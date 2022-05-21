Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Releases Earnings Results

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:NISN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 407,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,842. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and a P/E ratio of 0.48. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NISN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,779 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 190.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

