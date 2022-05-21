Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Get Noah alerts:

Shares of NOAH opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $993.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.65.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Noah will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noah by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Noah by 7.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Noah by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.