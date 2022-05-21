Nord Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $435,266.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (NORD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $435,266.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.74 or 0.11997555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 299% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00501597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,569.27 or 1.85061197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033721 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

