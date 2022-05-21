Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($11.88) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($10.83) to €11.20 ($11.67) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NRDBY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 139,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.96%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

