Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nordstrom have outperformed the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. Results gained from solid demand for apparel and footwear, robust digital growth, compelling merchandise, and lower markdowns. Higher merchandise margins, as well as lower buying and occupancy costs, boosted margins, which, in turn, led to bottom-line growth. Improved digital traffic at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack aided digital sales. Management issued the fiscal 2022 view, which seems encouraging. However, the cpompany is still grappling with the adverse comparisons with fourth-quarter fiscal 2019. Higher freight costs and ongoing supply-chain disruptions remain concerns.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

