Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

NTRS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,474,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

