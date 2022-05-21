Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.
NTRS opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.62.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,474,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,242,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northern Trust (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.