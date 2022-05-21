Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $6.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.19. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $25.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $28.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.33. 636,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.87, for a total transaction of $102,271.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

