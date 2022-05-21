Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,413 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $35,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 62,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $443.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.