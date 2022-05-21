Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey Sells 7,200 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 2,999,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,574,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 820,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 614,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

