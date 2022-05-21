Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NVS stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.