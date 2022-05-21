Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $53.42 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The firm had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post 25.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

