Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.00.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $53.42 on Friday. Novavax has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Novavax (Get Rating)
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
