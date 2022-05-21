O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124,904 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 44.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,188,000 after buying an additional 406,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,470,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

