O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after acquiring an additional 79,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after acquiring an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $600.44 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.58 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $687.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.