O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $367.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.